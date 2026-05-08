Hall teen charged after alleged threatening to shoot up school

The Brief A 15-year-old Johnson High School student was charged after allegedly making a threat during class. School officials said the student stated, "I hate this school. I should shoot it up." Investigators said no weapons were found and the student did not have access to firearms at home.



A 15-year-old student at Johnson High School in Hall County has been charged after authorities said he made a threatening comment during class earlier this week.

What we know:

According to school officials, the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday while the student was in an afternoon class. Investigators said the student got out of his seat without permission, and when a teacher instructed him to sit down, he allegedly responded, "I hate this school. I should shoot it up."

The student was immediately removed from the classroom and taken to an assistant principal’s office.

An investigation by the school resource officer determined no weapons were found in the student’s belongings. Officials also said investigators confirmed the student did not have access to weapons at home.

What's next:

The student was charged as a juvenile with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts. Authorities said he was later released into the custody of his parents.