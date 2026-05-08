Trial nears in Beyoncé unreleased music theft case

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The Brief A final pre-trial hearing was held for Kelvin Evans on Thursday. Prosecutors said Evans stole unreleased Beyoncé music and hard drives from a car in Atlanta. Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday.



The man accused of stealing unreleased music belonging to Beyoncé is expected to go on trial next week in Atlanta.

What we know:

A final pre-trial hearing for Kelvin Evans was held Thursday after prosecutors said he previously rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for five years.

Investigators allege Evans stole two suitcases and several hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music from a vehicle parked at a building on Krog Street.

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What's next:

Court records show Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday.