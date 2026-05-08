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Trial nears in Beyoncé unreleased music theft case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2026 8:44am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

KELVIN EVANS

The Brief

    • A final pre-trial hearing was held for Kelvin Evans on Thursday.
    • Prosecutors said Evans stole unreleased Beyoncé music and hard drives from a car in Atlanta.
    • Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

ATLANTA - The man accused of stealing unreleased music belonging to Beyoncé is expected to go on trial next week in Atlanta.

What we know:

A final pre-trial hearing for Kelvin Evans was held Thursday after prosecutors said he previously rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for five years.

Investigators allege Evans stole two suitcases and several hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music from a vehicle parked at a building on Krog Street.

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What's next:

Court records show Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from the pre-trial hearing, court records and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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