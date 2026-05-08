Trial nears in Beyoncé unreleased music theft case
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ATLANTA - The man accused of stealing unreleased music belonging to Beyoncé is expected to go on trial next week in Atlanta.
What we know:
A final pre-trial hearing for Kelvin Evans was held Thursday after prosecutors said he previously rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for five years.
Investigators allege Evans stole two suitcases and several hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music from a vehicle parked at a building on Krog Street.
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What's next:
Court records show Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday.