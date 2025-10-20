Unreleased Beyoncé tracks, suspected thief caught using Flock cameras

The Brief Hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music were stolen from a rental vehicle on Krog Street on July 8. Flock license plate reader cameras helped Atlanta police quickly identify and locate suspect Kelvin Lanier Evans. Evans has been indicted and is scheduled to appear in court in December.



Atlanta police say camera technology helped them quickly identify the man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music from a car this summer.

Beyoncé’s music stolen

The backstory:

Authorities say the theft happened on July 8 inside the parking garage of an apartment building on Krog Street. The vehicle, a rental used by one of Beyoncé’s choreographers, was broken into while the victims went out to eat. When they returned about an hour later, they found the back window smashed and several suitcases gone.

Investigators say the stolen items included hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, set lists, and show-planning materials for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, which was in Atlanta at the time. A police report also lists laptops, clothing, and personal belongings of choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue.

Detectives reviewed surveillance videos from the garage, lifted fingerprints, and used location pings to track electronic devices. In a 911 call later released by police, one of the victims said the missing computers contained "really, really important information" tied to a high-profile client.

Investigators eventually identified Kelvin Lanier Evans as the suspect. He was later arrested in Hapeville, south of Atlanta.

Evans has been indicted on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

Flock cameras track suspected thieves

What they're saying:

"What we know is that one of the flock LPR cameras, at least one, captured an image of the suspect vehicle. APD was then able to take that image, identify the license plate, and then continue their investigative process," said Holly Beilin, spokesperson for Flock Safety.

LPR stands for license plate reader. Flock sells those cameras to agencies across Georgia and the country. Police also used tracking software to search for a missing computer and headphones.

Flock says departments nationwide are struggling with staffing and can’t dedicate officers to every type of case, especially vehicle break-ins. The company argues technology can fill the gap.

"Using technology. In this case, actually can help speed up those investigations. And what we see in cities that have all of our technology and have been using it for months to years. You actually do see the clearance rates start to go up and crime start to go down," Beilin said.

Kelvin Lanier Evans due in court

What's next:

A grand jury later indicted Kelvin Evans on charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit a theft and criminal trespass. He is due back in court in December.

