Beyoncé unreleased music stolen in Atlanta: Arrest made in theft

The Brief Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Lanier Evans. Evans was arrested in Hapeville At this time, investigators have not said whether the stolen music has been recovered.



The Atlanta Police Department said a man has been arrested in connection with the theft of unreleased Beyoncé music.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Lanier Evans, who was taken into custody in Hapeville, just south of Atlanta.

Investigators said Evans is accused of breaking into a car on July 8 at an apartment building in the 40 block of Krog Street.

The backstory:

According to a police report, Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue parked their Jeep Wagoneer around 8:10 p.m. and returned about an hour later to find the back window broken and both of their suitcases stolen. The two said they were in Atlanta as part of Beyoncé’s performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and worked for the singer.

The stolen items included unreleased music, set lists, and footage plans for Beyoncé’s show, which were taken from her choreographer’s rental car.

Police said they tracked the victims’ computers and AirPods and also recovered fingerprints from the vehicle.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not said whether the stolen music has been recovered.

FOX 5 has reached out to Beyoncé’s team for comment.