World Cup fan jobs offer paychecks and prime seats

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The Brief FOX Sports, FOX One and Indeed are hiring a "Chief World Cup Watcher." The job pays $50,000 to watch all 104 World Cup matches over 39 days. Another promotion offers $90,000 to deliver the World Cup final trophy.



Soccer fans looking for a dream job may have two unique opportunities tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

FOX Sports, FOX One and the job site Indeed announced they are hiring a "Chief World Cup Watcher" ahead of the international tournament. The position involves watching all 104 matches over 39 days and comes with a $50,000 salary and an office in Times Square. Applications are currently open on Indeed.com. Click here for more information.

Another opportunity comes from Michelob Ultra and actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who are searching for a "Chief Trophy Officer."

The selected fan would deliver the "Player of the Match" trophy during the World Cup final in New Jersey. Organizers said the role takes about 90 minutes and pays $90,000, along with an extra ticket to the championship match. Click here for more information.

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