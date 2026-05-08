Acworth Police warn against teen beach takeover this weekend
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ACWORTH, Ga. - Police in Acworth are warning teens and parents about a planned gathering being promoted on social media at Acworth Beach.
What we know:
Authorities said they became aware of online posts advertising a "twerking contest" and encouraging teens between the ages of 14 and 18 to attend and bring friends.
The Acworth Police Department said officers will have a large presence at Cauble Park to make sure everyone remains safe and follows park rules.
Police said they also want to protect the park from damage after the city invested significant time and money into renovations at the popular lakeside destination.