Usher hiring paid interns for upcoming tour

article

The Brief Atlanta native Usher is recruiting paid interns for his upcoming tour with Chris Brown. Ten interns from Atlanta and Detroit will be selected. Applications for the program close Friday.



Atlanta native Usher is giving aspiring music industry workers a chance to go on tour through a new paid internship program.

What we know:

For the first time in his career, Usher is recruiting interns to work on his upcoming "R&B" tour alongside Chris Brown.

The program will select 10 interns from Atlanta and Detroit who are interested in working in the entertainment industry. Those chosen will work alongside industry professionals and help execute live shows during the tour.

There are several internship categories available, but applicants will need to move quickly because the deadline to apply is Friday. Click here for more information.