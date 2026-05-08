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Usher hiring paid interns for upcoming tour

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2026 8:29am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FILE PHOTO. Usher speaks with Issa Rae for NFL Network ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Atlanta native Usher is recruiting paid interns for his upcoming tour with Chris Brown.
    • Ten interns from Atlanta and Detroit will be selected.
    • Applications for the program close Friday.

ATLANTA - Atlanta native Usher is giving aspiring music industry workers a chance to go on tour through a new paid internship program.

What we know:

For the first time in his career, Usher is recruiting interns to work on his upcoming "R&B" tour alongside Chris Brown.

The program will select 10 interns from Atlanta and Detroit who are interested in working in the entertainment industry. Those chosen will work alongside industry professionals and help execute live shows during the tour.

There are several internship categories available, but applicants will need to move quickly because the deadline to apply is Friday. Click here for more information. 

The Source

  • Information for this story came from information posted on Usher's website. 

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