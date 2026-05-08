Body found in Cherokee County barn, investigation underway

The Brief Cherokee County deputies discovered a body inside a barn on Land Road Thursday afternoon. Investigators said the body appeared to have been at the property for several days before it was found. Authorities have not released the person’s identity and said more information could be released Friday.



Investigators in Cherokee County are working to determine what happened after a body was discovered inside a barn on a rural property Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Land Road in the Clayton Community shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving a report that a body had been found on the property.

Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have limited information at this stage of the case, but confirmed the body appeared to have been inside the barn for several days before it was discovered.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said additional information, including the person’s identity, could be released later Friday.