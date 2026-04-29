Waffle House expands Atlanta diner with retail for World Cup

The Brief Waffle House is adding a retail store to its restaurant at 137 Andrew Young International Blvd. in downtown Atlanta. The 200-square-foot expansion will sell branded merchandise to fans visiting Centennial Olympic Park. The project aims to capitalize on the massive crowds expected for the 2026 World Cup.



Waffle House is in a scramble to refurbish its downtown Atlanta location into a unique retail and dining concept ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hybrid restaurant and shop

What we know:

The iconic 24-hour diner chain is betting that soccer fans will not only need to be covered on the food-front but also smothered in Waffle House gear.

FOX 5 Atlanta diced the details from building permits filed with the City of Atlanta. The location at 137 Andrew Young International Blvd, across from the Centennial Olympic Park, is expected to be scattered and peppered with tourists and supporters, especially those making their first visit to the country.

The expansion is estimated to be capped at $28,450 and will cover about 200 square feet. It will be topped by new registers and outdoor speakers will also accompany the upgrade.

What we don't know:

The permit does not list the specific items that will be sold, though it is expected to include branded apparel.

A specific opening date for the retail portion has not been released, but the filing comes as the city prepares for global events.

Targeting the World Cup

Why you should care:

Atlanta is a host city for the 2026 World Cup, and tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park. Waffle House is a cultural landmark in the South, and this move allows the company to sell souvenirs to international visitors.

It is just one of many businesses chunked in downtown Atlanta taking advantage of the surge in traffic.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time Waffle House has opened an apparel shop. This past holiday season, the Norcross-based company opened a shop dedicated to selling merchandise. It also has an online store.