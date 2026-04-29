Waffle House expands Atlanta diner with retail for World Cup
ATLANTA - Waffle House is in a scramble to refurbish its downtown Atlanta location into a unique retail and dining concept ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Hybrid restaurant and shop
What we know:
The iconic 24-hour diner chain is betting that soccer fans will not only need to be covered on the food-front but also smothered in Waffle House gear.
FOX 5 Atlanta diced the details from building permits filed with the City of Atlanta. The location at 137 Andrew Young International Blvd, across from the Centennial Olympic Park, is expected to be scattered and peppered with tourists and supporters, especially those making their first visit to the country.
The expansion is estimated to be capped at $28,450 and will cover about 200 square feet. It will be topped by new registers and outdoor speakers will also accompany the upgrade.
What we don't know:
The permit does not list the specific items that will be sold, though it is expected to include branded apparel.
A specific opening date for the retail portion has not been released, but the filing comes as the city prepares for global events.
Targeting the World Cup
Why you should care:
Atlanta is a host city for the 2026 World Cup, and tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park. Waffle House is a cultural landmark in the South, and this move allows the company to sell souvenirs to international visitors.
It is just one of many businesses chunked in downtown Atlanta taking advantage of the surge in traffic.
Dig deeper:
This is not the first time Waffle House has opened an apparel shop. This past holiday season, the Norcross-based company opened a shop dedicated to selling merchandise. It also has an online store.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from building permit applications submitted to the city of Atlanta, and supplemental reporting from multiple online publications.