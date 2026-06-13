Swimmer missing in Lake Lanier after failing to resurface

The Brief A massive multi-agency search happened Saturday after a suspected drowning at Lake Lanier off the shore of Robinson Park. Emergency crews spent hours searching the water Saturday afternoon after a 21-year-old swimmer disappeared underwater and failed to resurface. Dive teams suspended operations at nightfall due to deep water but plan to resume the search Sunday morning.



A 21-year-old man is missing and feared dead after he disappeared underwater while swimming with friends at Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

Emergency calls sent deputies rushing to Lake Lanier around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at a park located south of Ga. 53/Dawsonville Highway.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Fire Rescue, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources immediately launched a massive rescue operation.

Investigators said the 21-year-old man was swimming to an island alongside his friends. When the friends looked back, they suddenly lost sight of him and realized he went underwater and did not resurface.

First responders swarmed the location to search by both land and water, deploying specialized vessels including the sheriff's office marine unit and marine rescue boats.

Dive teams with both agencies conducted extensive dive operations in search of the missing swimmer.

Crews pushed through the water column until about 9 p.m. before darkness forced them to suspend the search. Divers face challenging conditions as the water is roughly 30 feet deep in that specific area of the lake.

What's next:

The search is temporarily on hold but remains highly active. Recovery teams scheduled a full resumption of dive operations for Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities are not releasing the name of the 21-year-old swimmer at this time. Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the man to struggle while swimming to the island or if medical issues played a role.