Two injured after car flies off road into MARTA train pillar

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning left two men trapped inside a car. Emergency crews had to extricate both men after the vehicle ran off Lee Street SW and hit an elevated MARTA train track pillar. Medics rushed both of the injured men to a local hospital, and authorities say criminal charges are expected.



Two men were hospitalized early Saturday morning after their vehicle ran off the road and struck an elevated MARTA train track pillar in southwest Atlanta, prompting an emergency extrication by rescue crews, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Lee Street SW.

When they arrived, emergency crews found two men trapped inside the vehicle and had to use tools to extricate both of them from the car.

Medics immediately treated the two men at the scene and rushed them to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling north on Lee Street SW when the driver exited the roadway and slammed directly into a pillar connected to the elevated MARTA transit tracks.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case as the investigation into the collision continues.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the medical conditions or identities of the two men who were hospitalized after being cut from the wreckage. It also remains unclear what specific factor caused the driver to leave the roadway or what exact charges are expected to be filed.