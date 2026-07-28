Federal charges filed against suspect in MARTA bus shooting

The Brief An undocumented immigrant is facing federal charges after a shooting on a MARTA bus last week in Sandy Springs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Guillermo Cruz Velazquez, 53, was riding a MARTA bus when a gun in his bag allegedly fired a single bullet, hitting him and a woman on the bus. A bloody trail led the Sandy Springs Police to the suspect after he ran off the bus following the shooting.



Authorities have identified an undocumented immigrant from Mexico as the suspect facing federal charges after an accidental weapon discharge inside a MARTA bus left two people injured last week.

What we know:

Guillermo Cruz Velazquez, 53, originally from Iztapalapa, Mexico, was riding a MARTA bus when a gun inside his bag allegedly discharged. The bullet passed through the 53-year-old's arm and struck a female passenger in the knee at the intersection of Roswell Road and Glenridge Road on July 22.

Federal authorities said that after the shooting, Cruz Velazquez allegedly ran away from the scene. A bloody trail led Sandy Springs police officers to a nearby parking lot, where they located the suspect.

Authorities found a handgun in the bushes that was loaded and jammed, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Cruz Velazquez appeared in federal court, where he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien illegally or unlawfully present in the United States. He is also facing local charges of reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason the firearm discharged from Cruz Velazquez’s bag.

The woman’s identity, age, and medical condition are still unknown.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not state how long Cruz Velazquez has been in the United States, whether he has a prior criminal record, or if he has had previous contact with immigration enforcement.

What they're saying:

Several law enforcement officials released statements emphasizing the danger of the incident:



"A firearm in the hands of a prohibited individual is a serious threat to public safety," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons. "ATF works closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend those who disregard our laws and threaten our communities."

MARTA Police stated it is working hand-in-hand with federal investigators to ensure safety across the system:



"The safety of our passengers and employees remains our top priority. This incident resulted in injuries to an innocent individual, and our thoughts are with those affected," said Chief M. Scott Kreher of the MARTA Police Department. "We are working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. Reckless actions that place the public at risk have no place on our transit system, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone who relies on MARTA."