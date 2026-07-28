North Georgia forecast: Heat index values reach 109 degrees

The Brief Sweltering humidity is driving heat index values up to 109 degrees Tuesday, placing most of Georgia under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. A cold front approaching near sunset could spark strong storms with damaging winds, particularly in mountain areas. Lower humidity and drier air will bring brief relief late in the week before scattered storms return for the weekend.



A widespread heat advisory is forcing residents across Georgia to seek shade Tuesday as dangerously high humidity pushes heat index values as high as 109 degrees.

What we know:

Partly cloudy skies, high temperatures and sticky humidity have triggered a heat advisory covering all of Georgia except the mountain regions from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 109 degrees across central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central portions of the state.

The FOX 5 Storm Team warns that hot temperatures and heavy humidity could quickly lead to heat illnesses. Officials urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid direct sun exposure, wear lightweight clothing and check on relatives and neighbors.

Relief from the heat comes with a risk of severe weather as an approaching cold front moves toward the region near sunset. Forecasts show the front could push strong storms into the mountains, bringing the threat of damaging winds.

The storms are expected to fizzle as they track south, allowing quieter weather to take over overnight.

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What's next:

A brief break from the oppressive moisture arrives Thursday and Friday with drier, less humid conditions, though high temperatures will still hover near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are set to return over the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will run below average, topping out in the mid-80s.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timing or specific locations where evening storm cells could produce damaging wind gusts.