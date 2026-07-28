Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray returns to court for sentencing

The Brief Confessed shooter Colt Gray faces the continuation of his sentencing hearing in a Barrow County courtroom after pleading guilty to 55 charges in the September 2024 Apalachee High School shooting. A forensic psychologist testified that the 16-year-old suffered from severe family dysfunction, depression and paranoia while immersing himself in online mass shooter communities. Prosecutors argued the gunman calculated the attack and noted he had more than 2,000 photos of Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz on his phone.



A 16-year-old mass shooter returns to court Tuesday morning as a judge is set to determine his sentence for the September 2024 attack that left four people dead at Apalachee High School.

Live coverage of the hearing resumes in the player above at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.

What we know:

Colt Gray admitted guilt to 55 charges stemming from the deadly violence nearly two years ago at Apalachee High School.

The shooting claimed the lives of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, alongside teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, while leaving numerous others injured.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder on Sept. 11, 2024 (FOX 5)

Dr. Kevin Richards, a forensic psychologist, testified during the opening day of the sentencing hearing on Monday regarding the teenager's mental health and home environment. He told the judge that Gray endured severe family dysfunction, drug-using parents, untreated depression and paranoia.

PREVIOUS STORY: What testimony revealed during day two of Colt Gray's sentencing

Mass shooter online communities

Richards clarified under oath that Gray does not have schizophrenia. However, the psychologist noted that Gray connected with an online group dedicated to true crime and mass shooters, including Parkland, Florida, killer Nikolas Cruz.

Richards testified that the teenager could improve if provided with appropriate treatment.

Prosecutors challenge mental illness

The other side:

During cross-examination, prosecutors argued that Gray planned the attack meticulously and exaggerated his mental health issues. They pointed out that during his law enforcement interview on the day of the shooting, Gray mentioned that Cruz was notorious for faking schizophrenia while being questioned.

A prosecution witness testified that Gray saved over 2,000 photos of Cruz on his phone. Investigators also disclosed that the number 38 was carved into the SIG SAUER M400 AR-style rifle used in the assault.

Victims demand maximum sentence

What they're saying:

Surviving students and grieving family members addressed the court directly when Gray pleaded guilty on Friday. They shared their sorrow and urged the judge to hand down the maximum penalty.

RELATED COVERAGE: Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray pleads guilty

Breanna Schermerhorn, mother of victim Mason Schermerhorn, told the court she does not forgive Gray. She emphasized to the judge that his actions were entirely his own.

Final parole decision

What we don't know:

The judge has not yet ruled on the final sentence or confirmed whether Gray will ever be eligible for parole.

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