Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray pleads guilty

The Brief 16-year-old Colt Gray is changing his plea to guilty on 55 counts stemming from the deadly September 2024 school shooting. The non-negotiated plea comes after a judge had already granted a motion to move Gray's trial out of Barrow County. Colt's father, Collin Gray, was previously convicted on 27 counts—including murder—for providing the gun used in the tragedy.



Colt Gray, the teenager accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School in September 2024, changed his plea to plea on Friday morning at the Barrow County Courthouse. The decision to enter a non-negotiated guilty plea across all 55 charges allows the 16-year-old to avoid a criminal trial.

Non-negotiated plea avoids Barrow County trial

What we know:

The deadly attack at Apalachee High School in Winder claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, while leaving nine other people injured.

Gray was facing 55 felony counts related to the massacre. A judge had previously granted a request to move the trial outside of Barrow County due to community impact and publicity. However, Gray's attorneys confirmed it was his own decision to waive trial and proceed with a non-negotiated plea.

Because the plea is non-negotiated, prosecutors and the defense have not agreed on a set sentence, leaving the final length of Gray's prison term solely up to the presiding judge.

What's next:

Court proceedings started after 9 a.m. Legal experts expect Friday's hearing to be heavily focused on victim testimony and defense mitigation.

Criminal defense attorney Joshua Schiffer, who is not connected to the case, outlined what the court is likely to see:

State & Victim Testimony: Emotional impact statements from surviving victims and the families of the four victims killed in the hallway attack.

Defense Mitigation: Presentation from Gray's legal team delving into his background, upbringing, and mental health factors to explain the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Parole eligibility and father's upcoming sentencing

Dig deeper:

With a guilty plea entered on dozens of counts, the core legal decision shifts from establishing guilt to determining whether Gray will ever be eligible for parole. Whether a juvenile offender should receive life without the possibility of parole remains a significant legal debate both in Georgia and nationally.

Gray's father, Collin Gray, was previously found guilty on 27 counts—including murder—after investigators proved he provided his son with the firearm used in the shooting. The elder Gray's sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week.