Apalachee HS shooting: Colin Gray sentencing date set

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The Brief Colin Gray will be sentenced July 28 and 29 after being convicted of 27 felony counts in the Apalachee High School shooting. The 55-year-old father faces up to 180 years in prison for providing his son with the rifle used to kill four people. A status hearing for the accused shooter, Colt Gray, is scheduled for May 28.



A sentencing date is now set for Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, after a jury found him guilty of charges for his role in the 2024 tragedy.

What we know:

Colin Gray, 55, is scheduled for sentencing at the Barrow County Courthouse on July 28 and 29 at 9 a.m.

In March, jurors deliberated for less than two hours before convicting him on 27 felony counts, including second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued Gray gave his son the AR-15-style rifle used in the Sept. 4 attack despite clear signs the teen was struggling.

The shooting killed teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

The backstory:

A judge deferred the sentencing to allow the families of the victims to be present and deliver impact statements.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of the teen's mental health struggles, including school discipline records and prior threats reported to police.

Jurors were also shown photos of a shrine dedicated to the Parkland, Florida school shooter that was found in Colt's bedroom.

SEE FULL APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING COVERAGE HERE

The case was among the first in the nation to seek to hold a parent criminally responsible for allegedly enabling a child’s access to a firearm used in a school shooting.

In a similar case that went to trial in Michigan, the parents of a school shooter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison.

What's next:

While the father awaits his sentence, the legal process for his son continues.

A status hearing for Colt Gray is scheduled for May 28 at 9 a.m. The elder Gray faces a maximum sentence of 180 years in prison for his convictions.