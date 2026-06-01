Teen faces attempted murder charge after firing at ex-girlfriend in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - A 19-year-old Marietta man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend at a local apartment complex.
Marietta police investigation
What we know:
Marietta police officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly after midnight Monday near building 42 at the Laurel Hills Preserve apartment complex, located at 1955 Bells Ferry Road. Upon arrival, investigators discovered multiple shell casings and located two vehicles damaged by bullet holes. A 16-year-old girl at the scene told officers that her ex-boyfriend had just shot at the vehicle in which she was riding as a passenger. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.
Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Khalil Barnett of Marietta and secured a warrant for his arrest. Just before 8:00 a.m. Monday, coordinated SWAT teams from the Marietta Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barnett. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on warrant 26-W-4723. Barnett faces felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Cobb County detention
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind the shooting or what type of firearm was used during the incident. It remains unclear how many total rounds were fired or if any other passengers were inside the targeted vehicle when the gunfire erupted. Authorities have not released information regarding Barnett's bond status or an upcoming court date.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public press release provided by Chuck McPhilamy, the public information officer for the Marietta Police Department, who detailed the timing of the shooting, the evidence found at the scene, the specific felony charges filed, and the multi-agency SWAT arrest.