Teen faces attempted murder charge after firing at ex-girlfriend in Marietta

The Brief A Marietta man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle containing his ex-girlfriend early Monday morning. Marietta police and Cobb County sheriff's deputies coordinated a SWAT response to arrest the teenager hours after the gunfire. No injuries were reported at the Laurel Hills Preserve apartment complex despite multiple bullets hitting two separate vehicles.



A 19-year-old Marietta man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend at a local apartment complex.

Marietta police investigation

What we know:

Marietta police officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly after midnight Monday near building 42 at the Laurel Hills Preserve apartment complex, located at 1955 Bells Ferry Road. Upon arrival, investigators discovered multiple shell casings and located two vehicles damaged by bullet holes. A 16-year-old girl at the scene told officers that her ex-boyfriend had just shot at the vehicle in which she was riding as a passenger. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Khalil Barnett of Marietta and secured a warrant for his arrest. Just before 8:00 a.m. Monday, coordinated SWAT teams from the Marietta Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barnett. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on warrant 26-W-4723. Barnett faces felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Cobb County detention

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind the shooting or what type of firearm was used during the incident. It remains unclear how many total rounds were fired or if any other passengers were inside the targeted vehicle when the gunfire erupted. Authorities have not released information regarding Barnett's bond status or an upcoming court date.