Newnan police re-open cold case homicide of 18-year-old man

The Brief Newnan Police Department officers are asking for public assistance to solve the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man. Authorities discovered the body of Alzuavion Martin in a Calhoun Street creek bed more than a decade ago. Investigators re-opened the 2015 cold case investigation to bring long-awaited closure and justice to the victim's family.



The Newnan Police Department is appealing to the community for information to resolve a 10-year-old cold case homicide involving an 18-year-old man who was shot to death.

Newnan police investigation

What we know:

Newnan Police Department officers discovered the body of 18-year-old Alzuavion Martin inside a creek bed on Calhoun Street on Dec. 10, 2015. According to authorities, Martin had been shot to death, and his body had been positioned in the creek for some time before its discovery.

The Newnan Police Department recently re-opened the cold case investigation. Police officials stated they hope individuals with knowledge of the homicide will come forward to provide information and help bring justice to the Martin family. Investigators believe the individuals responsible for the killing are still out there, according to the police department.

Unsolved homicide details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed any potential motives or identified suspects linked to the fatal shooting. Police records have not disclosed exactly how long Martin's body remained in the creek before discovery or the specific caliber of weapon used in the homicide.

Community tip channels

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Newnan Police Department directly. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.