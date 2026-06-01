GOP runoff: Burt Jones debates next to empty podium as Rick Jackson rallies in Kennesaw

The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson rallied supporters in Kennesaw today, pitching himself as a political outsider. Jackson skipped Monday's Atlanta Press Club debate, leaving Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones to face an empty podium. The debate drama comes just days before advanced early voting officially kicks off this Saturday.



Kennesaw businessman Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones took separate paths on the campaign trail Monday afternoon as the Republican runoff race for governor heats up.

Jackson rallies in Kennesaw

What we know:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson spent Monday afternoon speaking to hundreds of supporters at an event in Kennesaw.

His campaign appearance came about an hour before the runoff debate for lieutenant governor, an event he declined, citing a scheduling conflict. Jackson's camp claimed they offered alternative dates that the Jones campaign ultimately declined.

The Jones campaign had previously challenged Jackson to a face-to-face debate to be held before advanced voting officially kicks off this Saturday.

The 'outsider' pitch

What they're saying:

Addressing the crowd, the businessman pitched himself as a political outsider looking to shake up the system, leaning heavily on his personal background and drawing sharp contrasts between himself and his opponent.

Jackson told the crowd he doesn't care about joining the political club—he wants to break it up, promising to run Georgia like a business and make it the most affordable state in the nation.

"This race is between an outsider and an insider. Burt Jones is in charge here. He has been in office for 14 years," Jackson said. "He's had the title, he's had the office, he's had the power and still failed to deliver property tax relief for Georgia this year."

Jones faces empty podium

The other side:

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Jones did appear next to an empty podium for the Atlanta Press Club debate held at GPB studios. Jones fielded questions from panelists during the half-hour debate as he works to secure his party's nomination in the fierce race for governor.

"The reason why I'm endorsed by President Trump and endorsed by so many sheriffs around the state, as well as so many business leaders, is because they know who I am, they know my character, and they know, and I tell you I'm going to do something, I'm going to deliver on it," Jones said. "And just like when I told you I was going to show up for this debate, I showed up and took the questions, both friendly questions. All friendly questions, but some are a little tougher than others. But I took it. I took the questions either way. And I think that's what you want your elected officials to show up, take on the tough questions and show that they represent the people of Georgia no matter what."