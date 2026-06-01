West Atlanta neighbors protests $5.5B redevelopment proposal

The Brief An ad hoc community coalition held a news conference this morning in front of City Hall to challenge the Dickens administration's $5.5 billion Atlanta Westside investment plan. Activists are demanding a full financial audit of past funds and specific metrics, expressing skepticism over unconfirmed timelines for promised grocery stores and affordable housing. The Atlanta Board of Education is forming an 11-member review committee as critics warn that extending local Tax Allocation Districts starves neighborhood public schools of vital tax revenue.



A West Atlanta community group gathered outside City Hall Monday morning to protest Mayor Andre Dickens' multi-billion-dollar neighborhood reinvestment initiative over a lack of transparency and economic safeguards.

The coalition argues that the city's sweeping redevelopment strategy fuels housing gentrification while failing to include local neighbors in the core planning process.

What we know:

An ad hoc coalition of West Side neighbors and civic leaders hosted a news conference outside City Hall to voice deep skepticism regarding Atlanta's $5.5 billion neighborhood investment plan. To fund the massive project, the mayor wants to extend six Tax Allocation Districts (TADs), which include the Westside, Eastside, Campbellton Road, Hollowell-Martin Luther King Jr., Metropolitan Parkway, and Stadium Area districts.

Under this tax structure, rising property tax revenues generated by soaring development are frozen at a base level, with the surplus growth poured directly back into neighborhood projects. The Dickens administration says grocery stores, housing, clinics and more would come out of this project.

However, community leaders claim local neighborhoods have little to show for previous funding. One says the community is being taken advantage of by developers.

"The Westside, Vine City, English Avenue are under attack," said Steven Muhammad of the Vine City Civic Association. "We are a site that has not been funded properly." He fears that what will happen is gentrification.

What we don't know:

Activists say the city has failed to provide explicit metrics or project timelines to show exactly when and where development will occur. Neighbors note that officials have not yet allowed the public to review an audit tracking how past community funds were spent.

Furthermore, residents have raised questions regarding who will retain economic control over the commercial spaces being built.

"Will the grocery stores be owned by us?" Muhammad asked. "We want to know specifics, because that's where the economics drains us. The money comes into our community. Then it comes out 15 minutes later."

What they're saying:

West Side representatives emphasize that they want real decision-making power rather than vague promises. While city plans call for community advisory groups to help target regional needs, neighborhood advocates argue they are completely locked out of the current decision loop.

"There was talk of housing and grocery stores," said Rodney Mullins of West Atlanta Progress. "One, we don't know the timeline for those grocery stores; they haven't given us specifics. We have not been included in the table of the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative and the planning. We want to see specific metrics. We want to ensure that this plan is specifically for the needs of the community; right now, it is ambiguous. They have not allowed us to see the audit of the past funds. The reason we want to see the audit is because the audit will tell us what mistakes were made in the past. Then we can correct those mistakes."

Local perspective:

The localized tax structure has drawn intense scrutiny because it keeps critical property tax revenues from flowing directly into public school classrooms.

"The tax allocation district is starving that community of the money," insisted Kimberly Books, a local West Side woman who conducted her own review of the policy.

Monday night, the Atlanta Board of Education is poised to set up a formal TAD Review Committee to analyze how these city redevelopment deals impact students.

According to Atlanta Public Schools (APS), the district has taken part in TAD agreements since 1999 and currently supplies roughly 50% of the annual and lifetime financial contributions among all participating government entities.

"The establishment of the Tax Allocation District Investment Review Committee brings important structure, transparency, and consistency to conversations that continue to emerge regarding TADs and redevelopment across our city," said Board Chair Jessica Johnson in an official statement.

Johnson warned that "any funding diverted from students has real implications for academic programming, staff compensation and retention, operational support, and the educational experiences we are able to provide across Atlanta Public Schools."

What's next:

The school board is actively studying the long-term financial impacts as it prepares to seat the new evaluation panel.

The proposed committee will consist of 11 total members, featuring one parent or community representative picked by each of the nine elected board members, alongside two at-large members recommended by district administrators.

This oversight group will review upcoming redevelopment proposals, track community benefit commitments, and deliver annual recommendation reports to school leadership. Meanwhile, the Dickens administration has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the neighborhood pushback.