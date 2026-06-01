Rabid raccoon attacks dog in Bethlehem

The Brief A rabid raccoon attacked a dog last week on Biltmore Oaks Drive in the Bethlehem area of Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County health officials warn residents to avoid animals behaving strangely and ensure pets are vaccinated. Unvaccinated pets exposed to rabies face a strict four-month quarantine under state health guidelines.



A raccoon that attacked a dog last week in Gwinnett County tested positive for rabies, health officials confirmed.

Gwinnett County rabies case

What we know:

A raccoon tested positive for rabies four days after attacking a dog on Biltmore Oaks Drive in the Bethlehem area, according to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health. Officials warn that diseases like rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through scratches or bites from wild animals, including raccoons and foxes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort.

Health department warning

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current condition of the dog that was attacked by the rabid raccoon. It remains unknown if any humans or other neighborhood pets were exposed to the raccoon before it was tested.

Pet quarantine guidelines

By the numbers:

According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months. These pets must also be vaccinated one month prior to being released from the quarantine.

Reporting animal exposure

What you can do:

If you are bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal, seek medical care immediately and inform your healthcare provider of the exposure. Afterward, call GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 to speak with the on-call epidemiologist.

To report an animal behaving strangely and request a pickup, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576. Pet owners should also check that all domestic animals are current on their rabies vaccinations.