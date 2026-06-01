Mom killed, 4-month-old survives rollover wreck in Lithia Springs

The Brief An 18-year-old mother died following a devastating multi-vehicle collision in Lithia Springs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The victim's 4-month-old daughter miraculously survived the violent rollover wreck without sustaining any injuries. The Georgia State Patrol is leading an active investigation into the crash involving a car and a moving truck.



A young mother died and her infant daughter survived without any injuries after a moving truck struck their vehicle over Memorial Day weekend in Lithia Springs.

What we know:

A multi-vehicle collision occurred over Memorial Day weekend at the intersection of Thornton Road and Waterway Circle in Lithia Springs.

According to family members, 18-year-old Aubrey Phillips was traveling in a vehicle alongside her 4-month-old daughter, Nyelle, and other relatives when they were struck by a moving truck.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip several times before coming to a rest near a utility pole. Emergency responders tried to save Phillips' life, but she died from her injuries.

Phillips' infant daughter survived the collision without sustaining any injuries while secured in her car seat.

On Monday, family members of Phillips visited the scene of the collision for the first time since the tragedy occurred, describing the baby girl's survival as a complete miracle.

What you can do:

To assist with upcoming expenses, the family has launched an online fundraiser here.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the moving truck to collide with the family's vehicle.

It remains unknown if weather conditions, mechanical failure, or driver impairment played a role, as investigators have not released information regarding potential traffic charges or citations.

The current medical conditions of the other family members who were inside the vehicle have also not been disclosed by the Georgia State Patrol.

What they're saying:

The family is mourning the loss of the young mother while focusing on the survival of her infant daughter.

"It's heartbreaking. A lot of people loved Aubrey a lot of people it doesn’t feel real. I'm waiting for her to bust through the door," said Florence Scott, Phillips' mother. "Aubrey was the light. She was our sunshine. She was always laughing, always playing, she always brough your spirit up."

Scott expressed disbelief regarding the sudden loss of her daughter, noting the routine they shared. "It just didn’t feel real, it still doesn’t feel real, you know ? I'm waiting on her to call me and say 'Where's the baby? Put the camera on to see the baby, you know?" Scott said.

Family members remembered how much Phillips embraced her new role as a parent.

"She was so proud of her baby, so happy to be a mom. She had a good spirit about her, and it lives on in her baby," said Scott. "She's just as happy as her mom."

Phillips' godmother, Tanasha Talbert, said the family is attempting to remain resilient for both Phillips and her daughter.

Talbert recalled Phillips as an energetic presence who "was the light of the party, always excited to learn things, do new things and cook or make a cooking video that’s what she loved to do."

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is continuing its active investigation into the fatal incident. To help them get their remaining questions answered about the mechanics of the collision, the Phillips family has retained legal counsel. Community members looking to support the grieving family can access the verified online fundraiser link provided by the family.