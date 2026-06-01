Cobb County police contract with Mableton expires

The Brief Cobb County police services within Mableton expired Sunday night after local leaders reached a standstill on a final contract extension. A new municipal court routing demand from the city stalled a $13 million agreement that had been reached in mediation. Sheriff Craig Owens will deputize county police officers to prevent any public safety emergency response disruptions in the area.



A long-term law enforcement agreement between Cobb County and Mableton expired Sunday night, leaving county police officers without direct legal authority to protect the city.

The contract expired at 11:59 p.m. after a last-minute disagreement disrupted weeks of mediation.

Mableton police service dispute

What we know:

The Intergovernmental Agreement between Cobb County and Mableton expired at midnight Sunday after city officials introduced a late demand regarding ticket routing, according to a county media advisory. Mableton had previously agreed to pay $13 million for an additional 12 months of law enforcement coverage during a May 22 mediation session.

The contract fell apart when Mableton leaders insisted that local misdemeanor citations be handled by Mableton City Court instead of Cobb County State Court. Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid stated that this last-minute demand is operationally unworkable for a temporary extension.

To protect local residents, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens agreed to deputize county police officers so they can legally respond to emergency calls inside the city. Mableton Mayor Michael Owens confirmed that residents should continue calling 911 for emergency help.

Future municipal court control

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how long the emergency deputization measure will remain in place while the two sides attempt to resolve the dispute. It remains unclear when negotiations might resume or if the county will pursue specific legal options to force a resolution.

Local government contract collapse

The backstory:

The two governments participated in a service delivery strategy mediation on May 22 to secure a 12-month extension for police operations. While both sides acknowledged that the core financial terms were settled, the final language stalled over how the newly established city handles its judicial jurisdiction. Cupid noted that shifting technology and logistics for a short-term contract made the municipal court demand unfeasible.

City and county leadership deadlock

What they're saying:

"The City’s last-minute demand was raised only as we were finalizing language, not during the lengthy mediation itself," Cupid said. "We remain ready and willing to finalize the IGA based on the material terms agreed upon on May 22."

Mayor Owens disagreed with the county's characterization of the dispute. "Doing due diligence before signing a major legal agreement is not a new demand," the mayor said. "It is responsible government. But we will not agree to language that strips away or weakens the City’s ability to operate its municipal court and fulfill its responsibilities under the law."

The Sheriff's Office noted it was excluded from the administrative talks. "We were not a party to these negotiations," Sheriff Owens said. "Any support we provide will be driven by our constitutional commitment to the people of Mableton — not by the outcome of any political or administrative process."