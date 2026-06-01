Newlyweds, pilot identified in deadly Dawson County helicopter crash

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The Brief A bride and groom leaving their wedding were among three people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Dawson County. Family members identified the couple as Dave and Jesni Fiji. The pilot was also identified. Federal investigators are working to determine what caused the helicopter to go down in a wooded area Friday night.



A couple who had just celebrated their wedding were among the three people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Dawson County Friday night, according to family members.

ORIGINAL STORY: Helicopter crashed with 3 on board in Dawson County

Newlyweds among victims in helicopter crash

What we know:

The victims have been identified as Dave Fiji and his bride, Jesni Fiji. Dave's mother confirmed their identities to FOX 5 Atlanta. The third person on board was the pilot, who was identified as Nikhil Nargundkar by the Dawson County coroner. Nargundkar also died as a result of the crash.

The newlyweds were reportedly leaving their wedding celebration when the helicopter went down.

FOX 5 Atlanta is speaking to the family this afternoon. Check back here later today for more.

Crash under federal investigation

What we know:

The Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office and local fire and EMS agencies responded to reports of a downed aircraft and secured the scene. Crime scene tape and law enforcement vehicles surrounded the crash site as investigators began documenting evidence.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and dispatched an investigator to the scene.

What investigators are examining

What's next:

Federal investigators will inspect the wreckage, review air traffic control communications, radar data, weather conditions, maintenance records and the pilot's background as they work to determine what caused the crash.

The NTSB is also seeking information from potential witnesses and anyone who may have surveillance or video footage related to the incident.

Authorities have not publicly released details about the circumstances leading up to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.