Georgia inmate tied to $11M fraud scheme escapes federal prison camp

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The Brief Federal authorities are searching for Arthur Cofield after he escaped from a minimum-security prison camp in Jesup. Cofield was previously accused of orchestrating an $11 million fraud scheme from behind bars by impersonating wealthy business executives. The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other agencies are assisting in the search.



Federal authorities are searching for an inmate with a history of high-profile fraud allegations after he escaped from a federal prison camp in southeast Georgia.

Federal inmate missing from prison camp in southeast Georgia

What we know:

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 34-year-old Arthur Cofield was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Jesup at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 26.

Cofield is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies were notified immediately, and an internal investigation was launched.

Anyone with information about Cofield's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 912-429-7169.

Convicted in major fraud case

The backstory:

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Cofield is serving a 135-month federal sentence imposed in the Northern District of Georgia for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The conviction stemmed from allegations that Cofield orchestrated an elaborate financial fraud scheme that prosecutors said targeted wealthy victims and financial institutions.

Allegedly orchestrated $11 million heist from prison

Before his federal conviction, Cofield drew national attention after authorities accused him of masterminding an $11 million theft while incarcerated in a Georgia prison.

Federal prosecutors alleged Cofield used contraband cell phones to impersonate billionaire film producer and businessman Sidney Kimmel and gain access to one of Kimmel's financial accounts.

Investigators said approximately $11 million was transferred from the account and used to purchase more than 6,000 American Eagle gold coins. Prosecutors alleged some of the proceeds were later used to purchase a $4.4 million home in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

The case was described by some investigators as one of the largest theft schemes ever allegedly carried out from inside a U.S. prison.

Court records show Cofield and two alleged co-conspirators were indicted on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering charges. All pleaded not guilty.

Search continues

What's next:

The prison camp from which Cofield escaped is a minimum-security facility located adjacent to FCI Jesup.

Federal authorities have not released details about how Cofield escaped or where he may have gone. The search remains active as investigators work to locate and return him to federal custody.