Monday weather: Storms possible later today before dry stretch arrives

The Brief Parts of North Georgia could see strong to severe storms Monday afternoon, with damaging winds posing the greatest threat. Most of metro Atlanta remains under a Level 1 risk, while far northwest Georgia is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. A stretch of drier air and lower humidity is expected to arrive midweek and continue into the weekend.



The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially began Sunday, and the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says there are currently no tropical systems expected to develop over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are monitoring the Atlantic, but for now there are no areas of concern as the season gets underway.

Watch the FOX 5 Hurricane Special tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX LOCAL!

Strong storms possible Monday afternoon

North Georgia residents should keep an eye on the weather Monday afternoon as a line of storms moves into the region from the northwest.

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, a cluster of storms currently near the Ohio River Valley will track toward Georgia later in the day. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, while portions of far northwest Georgia, including areas near Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties, have been upgraded to a Level 2 risk.

Not everyone will see rain, but storms that do develop could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is also a limited risk of small hail, primarily across northwest Georgia.

Many of the storms are expected to weaken as they move into metro Atlanta, though a few severe thunderstorm warnings remain possible before the system exits the area.

Temperatures climb into the mid-80s

Morning cloud cover helped keep temperatures relatively mild early Monday, with readings in the upper 60s and low 70s across much of north Georgia.

As clouds break apart, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon.

Dry, comfortable weather arrives midweek

After Monday's storm chances, a much more comfortable weather pattern is expected to settle into Georgia.

Northeasterly winds are expected to bring drier air into the region beginning Tuesday and continuing through the second half of the week. Rain chances will decrease significantly, and humidity levels are expected to remain lower than normal for early June.

The pleasant conditions are expected to last through the weekend, with afternoon highs remaining in the mid-80s.

🌦️ Forecast breakdown

⛈️ Monday

High: Mid-80s

Scattered afternoon and evening storms

Strong winds up to 60 mph possible

Greatest severe weather risk in northwest Georgia

☀️ Tuesday

Fewer clouds

Lower humidity begins moving in

Isolated rain chances

😎 Wednesday

Sunny to partly cloudy

Comfortable humidity

Highs in the mid-80s

🏖️ Thursday

Dry and warm

Great weather for outdoor activities

Low humidity continues

🌞 Friday

Mostly sunny

Highs in the mid-80s

Pleasant June weather

🚤 Weekend

Dry conditions continue

Warm afternoons and comfortable humidity

Ideal for pool, lake and outdoor plans