Fill up now: Georgia gas tax break ends Tuesday

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The Brief Georgia's suspension of the state gas tax is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. June 2 unless Gov. Brian Kemp extends it again. The tax break saves drivers about 33 cents per gallon and roughly $14 per month on average. Motorists may want to fill up before Tuesday night as pump prices could rise if the suspension ends.



Georgia drivers may want to top off their tanks before Tuesday night as the state's temporary suspension of motor fuel taxes is scheduled to expire June 2, and it remains unclear whether Gov. Brian Kemp will extend the tax break again.

What we know:

Kemp signed an executive order last month extending the suspension through 11:59 p.m. June 2, citing the continued impact of fuel prices on Georgia families and businesses. The suspension saves drivers about 33 cents per gallon by temporarily eliminating the state's motor fuel excise tax.

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia was $3.79, according to GasBuddy. Prices were unchanged from the previous day, down 13.9 cents from a week ago and down 1.9 cents from a month ago. However, prices remain 96.3 cents higher than they were a year ago.

In metro Atlanta, the average price stood at $3.85 per gallon Monday morning. That was unchanged from Sunday, down 14.3 cents from last week and down 2.9 cents from last month, but still 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is about $4.32, significantly higher than Georgia's average price, largely because of the state's fuel tax suspension.

The tax break has become a familiar tool in Georgia during periods of elevated fuel prices. State officials estimate the suspension saves drivers about $14 per month on average. However, it also costs the state roughly $200 million each month in transportation funding that would otherwise support road and infrastructure projects.

As the deadline approaches, Kemp has not announced whether he plans to extend the suspension beyond June 2.

AAA also warns that rising fuel costs often cause drivers to wait longer between fill-ups.

Automotive experts say that strategy can increase the risk of fuel pump damage, potentially leading to costly repairs. Instead, they recommend refilling when a vehicle reaches about one-quarter of a tank.

For now, drivers looking to maximize their savings may want to fill up before the current gas tax suspension expires Tuesday night.