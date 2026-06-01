Fatal crash shuts down I-85 southbound in Jackson County

The Brief A deadly crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County near Highway 129. Traffic backups stretched more than seven miles as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use Route 124 as an alternate route.



A fatal crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County early Monday, causing major traffic delays and prompting officials to urge drivers to avoid the area.

What we know:

According to SkyFOX Traffic, all southbound lanes remained closed near Highway 129 as authorities investigated the deadly crash and worked at the scene.

At times, drivers had been directed onto the right shoulder to get around the closure, but that option did not appear to be available during the latest traffic update.

As of 6: 15 a.m., traffic was backed up for approximately 11 miles.

Motorists traveling through the area were advised to avoid the stretch of I-85 southbound altogether and use Route 124 as an alternate route.

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released additional details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or information about the victim(s). The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. The above information is subject to change. Check back for updates.