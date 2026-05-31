Body of missing East Point man found after month-long search, family says

article

The Brief Search crews found the body of 20-year-old Derek Samuel following a month-long missing person investigation. Jim Lopez and his K9 Jager located the missing man in a wooded area behind an East Point apartment complex, the crew said. Investigators previously traced his phone to Redwine Road, but weeks of searches yielded no clues after Samuel vanished on April 29.



The body of a missing 20-year-old man has been recovered in a wooded area behind an East Point apartment complex following a month-long search, according to his family.

What we know:

Georgia Emergency Search & Rescue crews discovered the body of Derek Samuel in a wooded area behind the Reserve at Redwine Apartments, family members said. According to the search crew, K-9 Jager and his handler, Jim Lopez, were the first to discover Samuel's body.

Jim Lopez and his K9 Jager were the first to discover the body of Derek Samuel on May 31, 2026, according to the search crew and family members. (FOX 5)

The finding follows an extensive, weeks-long effort to locate the 20-year-old, who vanished after leaving a Target store at Camp Creek Marketplace on April 29.

The wooded area where Samuel was found is near Redwine Road, around where authorities said he was last seen and where previous searches had taken place.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed Samuel did not appear distressed before his disappearance. Police later traced his cellphone to an area near Redwine Road, but subsequent searches there and in Lithonia turned up no evidence.

Loved ones had been desperate for answers during the month-long search, even offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his return.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews search for missing 20-year-old Derek Samuel on May 31, 2026, leading to his body being recovered. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to Samuel's death remain unclear. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause or manner of death as the investigation continues.

Police said it also remains unclear whether Samuel walked away from the area voluntarily or if someone may have taken him. Authorities have not named any suspects or persons of interest in connection with the disappearance.

What they're saying:

"It's hard because of the outcome, but I'm glad that they got closure, and now they can move forward, but this is what we do; this is our job," said Angel Alonso with Georgia Emergency Search & Rescue.



RELATED: