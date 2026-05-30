Woman stabbed to death on MARTA train in Oakland City; 1 arrested

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The Brief A woman died Saturday after being stabbed on a MARTA train near the Oakland City Station in Atlanta. Police officers immediately arrested a suspect at the scene while normal rail operations were halted across multiple stations. Transit officials deployed bus shuttles between Lakewood, Oakland City, and West End to move impacted passengers.



A woman was stabbed to death on a MARTA train near the Oakland City Station on Saturday, prompting an immediate arrest and the suspension of normal rail operations, according to transit authorities.

What we know:

MARTA police officers responded to the transit line around noon on Saturday after receiving a report of a stabbing on a train. Officers immediately arrested a suspect at the scene, according to transit authorities.

Emergency medical workers treated the wounded woman at the scene, but she died from her injuries. Following the violent incident, normal rail service was halted on Saturday to allow for the investigation.

To keep passengers moving, bus shuttle service is operating between the Lakewood, Oakland City, and West End stations. Commuters at the Lakewood station must board northbound trains on the southbound side.

"This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident," MARTA said in a statement.

"We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system. MARTA Police are actively investigating and remain committed to the safety and security of our riders and employees," MARTA added.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A woman was fatally stabbed on a MARTA train near the Oakland City Station on May 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names or identities of the victim and the suspect who was taken into custody. Police have not yet confirmed what motivated the stabbing or how long the train tracking adjustments and station disruptions will continue.