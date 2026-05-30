Man shot during road rage dispute on Lee Street

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot on Lee Street Saturday morning following an apparent road rage dispute in Atlanta. Responding police officers detained two women at the shooting scene for their alleged involvement in the violent altercation. Emergency responders located the wounded victim alert, conscious, and breathing before launching an ongoing investigation into the incident.



A 28-year-old man was shot on Saturday morning during an apparent road rage dispute in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 600 block of Lee Street SW around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, emergency responders found a 28-year-old man who had been shot, though authorities noted he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Officers detained two women at the scene who were allegedly involved in the dispute. Investigators with the police department believe the entire violent confrontation stemmed from a road rage incident, and an active investigation remains underway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the medical condition or identity of the wounded man. Additionally, police have not publicly released the names of the two detained women or disclosed what specific traffic interaction sparked the underlying road rage argument.