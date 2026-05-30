Helicopter crashed with 3 on board in Dawson County

The Brief Federal safety officials are investigating a Dawsonville helicopter crash after a flight carrying three people went down in a wooded area. Local emergency crews blocked off the scene Friday night while an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board traveled to the area. Authorities have not released the conditions or identities of the three individuals who were traveling on board the aircraft.



A Robinson R66 helicopter carrying three people crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville Friday night, prompting an investigation by federal aviation authorities. Emergency responders located the downed aircraft outside metro Atlanta around 10:35 p.m.

Dawson County scene blocked

What we know:

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office and county fire and EMS teams rushed to the site of a possible downed aircraft Friday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and has an investigator traveling to the scene. Once on site, officials will examine the aircraft, document the area and later move the helicopter to a secure facility.

Investigators plan to review air traffic control recordings, radar flight tracks, weather forecasts, maintenance records and the background of the pilot. The federal safety board is also asking any witnesses or people with surveillance video to email them at witness@ntsb.gov.

Passenger conditions unknown

What we don't know:

Local and federal authorities have not shared whether anyone was injured or died in the overnight crash. The identities of the three people on board also remain unknown.

The NTSB noted that local officials are responsible for releasing information about victims and injuries. Investigators have not determined what caused the helicopter to go down, as the current fact-gathering phase focuses strictly on evidence.