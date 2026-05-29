Douglasville missing girl: Police search for 11-year-old Chanias Scott
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who vanished from her neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Authorities say Chanias Scott was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at her home on Caldwell Court.
Douglasville child search
What we know:
Chanias Scott disappeared from her home off Dallas Highway (Highway 92) in Douglasville. The 11-year-old girl stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, blue shorts with ducks on them, and mismatched socks consisting of one black sock and one white sock. Police noted she might be carrying a cream-colored backpack and is believed to be traveling on foot.
Missing girl details
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or where she might be heading. It remains unclear if anyone was with her when she left her home.
Police contact options
What you can do:
Anyone who spots the child should immediately dial 911. Those with information about her location can also contact Det. Carlos Vazquez at 678-293-1619 or email vazquezc@douglasvillega.gov.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Douglasville Police Department, which published a missing person flyer detailing the child's physical description and last known location.