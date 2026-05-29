Douglasville missing girl: Police search for 11-year-old Chanias Scott

article

The Brief Chanias Scott, 11, disappeared Friday afternoon from her Douglasville home off Dallas Highway. The missing girl was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, blue duck-print shorts and mismatched socks. Douglasville police believe she is on foot and urge anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.



Douglasville police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who vanished from her neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Chanias Scott was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at her home on Caldwell Court.

Douglasville child search

What we know:

Chanias Scott disappeared from her home off Dallas Highway (Highway 92) in Douglasville. The 11-year-old girl stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, blue shorts with ducks on them, and mismatched socks consisting of one black sock and one white sock. Police noted she might be carrying a cream-colored backpack and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Missing girl details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or where she might be heading. It remains unclear if anyone was with her when she left her home.

Police contact options

What you can do:

Anyone who spots the child should immediately dial 911. Those with information about her location can also contact Det. Carlos Vazquez at 678-293-1619 or email vazquezc@douglasvillega.gov.