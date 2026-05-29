Carrollton Crown Inn shooting: Arrest after Friday's motel gunfire

The Brief A Carrollton Crown Inn shooting on Friday afternoon left a 38-year-old man hospitalized and a local suspect behind bars. Police locked up 25-year-old Darrion Je'Juan Mitchell following the gunfire on North Park Street. The victim was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment while authorities continue searching for more information.



Carrollton police are investigating after a man was shot at a local motel Friday afternoon.

Carrollton police scene investigation

What we know:

Officers went to the Crown Inn on North Park Street at around 4:40 p.m. Friday after getting reports about a shooting. According to the Carrollton Police Department, when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim who was shot in the thigh.

Ambulance crews took the victim to a hospital in the Atlanta area to get medical treatment.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Darrion Je'Juan Mitchell.

Authorities caught Mitchell, and he faces a charge of aggravated assault.

North Park Street ongoing probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led up to the gunfire at the motel. Investigators have not released the medical condition of the 38-year-old victim or specified if any more charges will be filed against Mitchell.

Next steps for detective

What's next:

The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation by local authorities. Police want anyone who has details about the gunfire to contact them.