Carrollton Crown Inn shooting: Arrest after Friday's motel gunfire
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Carrollton police are investigating after a man was shot at a local motel Friday afternoon.
Carrollton police scene investigation
What we know:
Officers went to the Crown Inn on North Park Street at around 4:40 p.m. Friday after getting reports about a shooting. According to the Carrollton Police Department, when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim who was shot in the thigh.
Ambulance crews took the victim to a hospital in the Atlanta area to get medical treatment.
Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Darrion Je'Juan Mitchell.
Authorities caught Mitchell, and he faces a charge of aggravated assault.
North Park Street ongoing probe
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what led up to the gunfire at the motel. Investigators have not released the medical condition of the 38-year-old victim or specified if any more charges will be filed against Mitchell.
Next steps for detective
What's next:
The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation by local authorities. Police want anyone who has details about the gunfire to contact them.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Carrollton Police Department, who explained how we got it in an official news release.