The Brief Nabilah Parkes and Josh McLaurin are competing in a Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor, with Parkes positioning herself as a fighter who will challenge Republicans directly. The former state senator from the 7th district drew over 400,000 votes in the election and says her message resonates as the daughter of working class immigrants. Parkes has secured high-profile endorsements from regional leaders to build a diverse coalition aimed at flipping the seat this November.



The Democratic runoff for Georgia lieutenant governor is intensifying as candidate Nabilah Parkes positions her confrontational approach against rival Josh McLaurin ahead of the June 16 election.

Parkes argues that her refusal to compromise with political opponents makes her the best choice to flip the seat for Democrats after two decades out of power.

Georgia runoff debate

What we know:

The battle for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor is tightening between Nabilah Parkes and Senator Josh McLaurin. Parkes, who served as the Georgia state senator for the 7th district from 2023 until this year, resigned her seat to challenge her former colleague. As the first Muslim woman to serve in the Georgia State Senate, Parkes secured more than 400,000 votes to advance to the runoff.

Parkes stated that she is running on a platform focused on lowering the cost of living, expanding Medicaid, and protecting reproductive and voting rights. She criticized McLaurin for friendly relations with across-the-aisle lawmakers, pointing to his votes on legislation involving Monsanto and a MARTA expansion takeover. To support her bid, Parkes has gathered endorsements from Congressman Hank Johnson, Mayor Shirley Franklin, District Attorney Fani Willis, and Commissioner Ted Terry.

Unresolved campaign details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact updated polling percentages showing how close the two candidates are in the final weeks of the runoff. McLaurin has not issued a direct public response within this interview transcript regarding the specific legislative voting record criticisms leveled against him by Parkes. Additionally, it remains unclear how the undecided voting blocs from other eliminated candidates will distribute their support between Parkes and McLaurin on election day.

Economic policy focus

Why you should care:

The outcome of this primary will decide which Democratic strategy faces Republicans in November to shape the legislative agenda. Parkes emphasized that Georgia holds billions of dollars in a budget surplus that should be utilized to assist struggling families. She highlighted soaring childcare costs and stagnant wages as primary issues that the next lieutenant governor must address to help working-class citizens.