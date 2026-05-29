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Police presence surrounds DeKalb County home following shooting report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 29, 2026 5:20 PM EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Redan Trail near Rampart Place in DeKalb County on May 29, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Police surrounded a home in the 900 block of Redan Trail near Rampart Place following a report of an afternoon shooting.
    • DeKalb County authorities confirmed investigators arrived at the scene and began gathering information around 1:30 p.m.
    • Officials have not released details regarding potential victims, injuries, or any suspects tied to the active investigation.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police surrounded a DeKalb County home Friday after a report of a shooting. 

What we know:

It happened in the 900 block of Redan Trail near Rampart Place. The DeKalb County Police Department told FOX 5 around 1:30 p.m. that investigators were at the scene gathering more information.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed whether anyone was injured or killed in the reported shooting. Police have not released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive behind the incident. It also remains unknown if any individuals inside or around the home were detained or arrested when authorities surrounded the scene.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who explained how we got it by providing a direct statement to FOX 5 at the scene, as well as first-hand factual observations of the active police presence at the home.

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety