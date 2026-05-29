Police presence surrounds DeKalb County home following shooting report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police surrounded a DeKalb County home Friday after a report of a shooting.
What we know:
It happened in the 900 block of Redan Trail near Rampart Place. The DeKalb County Police Department told FOX 5 around 1:30 p.m. that investigators were at the scene gathering more information.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not disclosed whether anyone was injured or killed in the reported shooting. Police have not released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive behind the incident. It also remains unknown if any individuals inside or around the home were detained or arrested when authorities surrounded the scene.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who explained how we got it by providing a direct statement to FOX 5 at the scene, as well as first-hand factual observations of the active police presence at the home.