Disturbing rumors follow disappearance of East Point man

The Brief Derek Samuel went missing on April 29 after he was last seen by two friends at the Camp Creek Marketplace Target in East Point. Family members are desperate for answers after seeing disturbing social media posts suggesting the 20-year-old may have been shot or killed. Relatives say Samuel is a 5-foot-7 man weighing less than 130 pounds who speaks to his twin sister every day.



An East Point family is pleading for help to find a 20-year-old man who vanished nearly two weeks ago while shopping with friends.

What we know:

Derek Samuel was last seen April 29 at the Target in Camp Creek Marketplace. His family said he was at the store with two friends when he suddenly disappeared, and no one has had contact with him since that day.

Samuel is 5-foot-7 and weighs less than 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray-and-black basketball shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt. His grandmother, Cynthia Hall, said the family is devastated and desperate to bring him home.

Why you should care:

The family's concern grew after they saw "detailed" social media posts suggesting Samuel may have been harmed. Relatives said they saw posts reading "Long Live Reek" and heard rumors that someone shot him.

"It’s detailed information, but some of it may not be a lie," said Samuel's cousin, Tameeka Ford. His aunt, Trinity Hall-Baker, questioned where the people posting the information heard the rumors.

What they're saying:

Family members expressed frustration with the East Point Police Department, claiming they have not received many updates about the search. They are calling for more transparency as the investigation into the disappearance continues.

"He’s not trash, he is loved, and he’s a human being," said his aunt, Chee’tara Alexander. Relatives noted that Samuel has a twin sister he usually speaks to daily, making his silence even more alarming.

What you can do:

FOX 5 reached out to East Point Police for details on the efforts being made to locate Samuel. Anyone who sees him or has information about where he might be is urged to contact the East Point Police Department immediately.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how Samuel left the Target or the Camp Creek area. Investigators have not confirmed if the social media rumors regarding Samuel's safety are credible or identified any suspects in the disappearance.