Reward tripled in search for missing East Point man

The Brief The family of missing 20-year-old Derek Samuel has increased the reward for information leading to his return from $5,000 to $15,000. Samuel was last seen April 29 leaving the Target at Camp Creek Marketplace. Police say investigators still do not know whether Samuel left voluntarily or if someone took him.



The family of missing 20-year-old Derek Samuel has tripled the reward for information leading to his return, increasing it from $5,000 to $15,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: $5K reward now offered after man disappears in East Point

What we know:

Samuel was last seen April 29 leaving the Target at Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: East Point man disappears after leaving Target

Investigators said surveillance video showed Samuel did not appear distressed before disappearing. His cellphone was later traced to an area near Redwine Road, but searches there and in Lithonia turned up no evidence.

Police said it remains unclear whether Samuel walked away voluntarily or if someone may have taken him.

Family members said they are desperate for answers as the search continues weeks later.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Point police at 404-761-2177.