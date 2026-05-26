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Body recovered after swimmer disappears in Noonday Creek in Cobb County

By
Published  May 26, 2026 1:04 PM EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Body found at Noonday Creek in Cobb

Body found at Noonday Creek in Cobb

On May 24th, Cobb County officers responded to Noonday Creek after receiving reports of an individual entering the creek and failing to resurface. Officers say the body has been recovered.

The Brief

    • Authorities say a person who disappeared in Noonday Creek over the holiday weekend has been found dead.
    • Investigators said the individual entered the creek Saturday night and attempted to swim across before failing to resurface.
    • Recent storms had caused water levels and currents in the creek to rise significantly, according to police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A person who disappeared in Noonday Creek over Memorial Day weekend has been found dead following an extensive search effort, according to Cobb County authorities.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the creek around 10 p.m. May 24 after receiving reports that someone had entered the water and failed to resurface.

Investigators learned the individual had been spending time at the park with family and friends before the incident happened.

According to police, recent storms had caused water levels in the creek to rise significantly, creating dangerous and fast-moving currents.

Authorities said investigators determined the individual entered the creek and attempted to swim across before disappearing underwater.

Cobb County Fire personnel, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb police launched a large-scale search using boats, drones and thermal imaging equipment.

What we don't know:

Officials said the individual was located Monday. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided via press release from Cobb County Police Department. 

Cobb CountyNews