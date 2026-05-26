Body recovered after swimmer disappears in Noonday Creek in Cobb County

The Brief Authorities say a person who disappeared in Noonday Creek over the holiday weekend has been found dead. Investigators said the individual entered the creek Saturday night and attempted to swim across before failing to resurface. Recent storms had caused water levels and currents in the creek to rise significantly, according to police.



A person who disappeared in Noonday Creek over Memorial Day weekend has been found dead following an extensive search effort, according to Cobb County authorities.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the creek around 10 p.m. May 24 after receiving reports that someone had entered the water and failed to resurface.

Investigators learned the individual had been spending time at the park with family and friends before the incident happened.

According to police, recent storms had caused water levels in the creek to rise significantly, creating dangerous and fast-moving currents.

Authorities said investigators determined the individual entered the creek and attempted to swim across before disappearing underwater.

Cobb County Fire personnel, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb police launched a large-scale search using boats, drones and thermal imaging equipment.

What we don't know:

Officials said the individual was located Monday. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.