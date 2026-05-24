Body found inside Grayson home; police investigating

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The Brief Gwinnett County police officers responded to the 300 block of Wilkerson Way at 8:42 a.m. after a neighbor reported a deceased person. Investigators are treating the case as a death of unknown origin while crime scene technicians and homicide detectives process evidence. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.



Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a person found inside a home in unincorporated Grayson on Sunday morning.

Body discovered on Wilkerson Way

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 8:42 a.m., located in the 300 block of Wilkerson Way after a neighbor discovered the deceased individual inside the home.

Officers confirmed the victim was located inside the house and believe the deceased person resided at the property.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett Police Sergeant Jennifer Richter stated that the department is in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Homicide detectives and crime scene staff are documenting the scene to rule out criminal activity and preserve details for the medical examiner.

"Right now, it's just currently being treated as a death of unknown origin," Sgt. Richter said. "We are just trying to rule out any possibility of any criminal activity or just really find out exactly what took place."

A neighbor told FOX 5 that she heard screaming and crying coming from the scene shortly after the arrival of first responders.

"Someone pulled up in a white car and then she got out. They told her something, and then she started to cry," the neighbor said. "The ambulance left in silence as well, so we knew that someone, something really bad had happened."