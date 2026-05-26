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Georgia, Georgia Tech host NCAA baseball regionals

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 26, 2026 9:40 AM EDT
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Head coach Wes Johnson of the Georgia Bulldogs poses with the Championship trophy and players after the SEC Baseball Tournament Championship game between Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks on May 24, 2026, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoov

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The Brief

    • Georgia Bulldogs baseball and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball are both hosting NCAA Regionals as they begin their road to Omaha.
    • Georgia earned the No. 3 overall national seed, while Georgia Tech received the No. 2 seed nationally — tying the highest mark in program history.
    • Both teams open regional play Friday after winning their conference tournament championships.

ATHENS, Ga. - College baseball postseason play is returning to the state of Georgia in a big way.

What we know:

Both Georgia Bulldogs baseball and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball are hosting NCAA Regionals this weekend after championship seasons that now have both programs eyeing a trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

Bulldogs earn No. 3 national seed

Georgia will host a regional in Athens for the third straight postseason and enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 overall seed in the nation.

The Bulldogs’ regional field includes Boston College, Liberty and Long Island University. Georgia opens tournament play Friday night against Long Island at Foley Field.

Because of the top-three national seed, the Bulldogs would also host a Super Regional if they advance.

Yellow Jackets making history

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history.

The Yellow Jackets earned the No. 2 overall national seed, matching the highest NCAA Tournament seed in school history and guaranteeing both a regional and Super Regional in Atlanta if they continue advancing.

Georgia Tech will host Oklahoma, The Citadel and UIC in the Atlanta Regional beginning Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets open against UIC at noon Friday.

The Jackets are coming off an ACC Tournament championship after defeating North Carolina on Sunday.

Head coach Danny Hall said the team’s focus remains fixed on reaching Omaha and competing for a national title.

"At the end of the day, the first and foremost goal that we’ve had is going to Omaha and win a national championship," Hall said.

Home-field advantage drawing excitement

Players and coaches said hosting postseason baseball in Atlanta creates a completely different atmosphere compared to previous seasons when Georgia Tech waited to learn whether it would even make the tournament field.

The excitement surrounding the regional is already obvious. Georgia Tech officials said all-session passes for the Atlanta Regional sold out in about 30 minutes.

Coach Danny Hall called his roster "mission-minded" and praised the team’s balanced play in pitching, hitting, defense and baserunning heading into the postseason.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by FOX 5 Atlanta sports team. 

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