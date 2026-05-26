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Georgia students competing at national spelling bee

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 26, 2026 7:39 AM EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
2 Georgia students competing in spelling bee

2 Georgia students competing in spelling bee

Two students from Georgia are representing the state this week at the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Brief

    • Two students from Georgia are representing the state this week at the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee.
    • Returning finalist Sarv Dharavane is back after finishing third nationally last year.
    • The three-day competition features 237 contestants competing for cash prizes and the championship title.

ATLANTA - Two Georgia students are taking the national stage this week as the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee gets underway.

What we know:

A total of 237 spellers from across the country are competing in the annual event for a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, a championship trophy and national recognition.

Representing Georgia this year are 12-year-old Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody and 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Stallings Island Middle School in Columbia County.

Dharavane returns to the national competition after finishing in third place at last year’s spelling bee.

What's next:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee began Tuesday and runs through Thursday night, when one student will be crowned national champion.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by the National Spelling Bee. 

AtlantaEducationNews