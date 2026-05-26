Georgia students competing at national spelling bee

The Brief Two students from Georgia are representing the state this week at the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Returning finalist Sarv Dharavane is back after finishing third nationally last year. The three-day competition features 237 contestants competing for cash prizes and the championship title.



Two Georgia students are taking the national stage this week as the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee gets underway.

What we know:

A total of 237 spellers from across the country are competing in the annual event for a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, a championship trophy and national recognition.

Representing Georgia this year are 12-year-old Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody and 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Stallings Island Middle School in Columbia County.

Dharavane returns to the national competition after finishing in third place at last year’s spelling bee.

What's next:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee began Tuesday and runs through Thursday night, when one student will be crowned national champion.