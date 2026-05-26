Georgia students competing at national spelling bee
ATLANTA - Two Georgia students are taking the national stage this week as the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee gets underway.
What we know:
A total of 237 spellers from across the country are competing in the annual event for a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, a championship trophy and national recognition.
Representing Georgia this year are 12-year-old Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody and 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Stallings Island Middle School in Columbia County.
Dharavane returns to the national competition after finishing in third place at last year’s spelling bee.
What's next:
The Scripps National Spelling Bee began Tuesday and runs through Thursday night, when one student will be crowned national champion.