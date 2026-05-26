Duluth’s Melting Pot joins wave of metro Atlanta closures after 36 years

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The Brief The Melting Pot will close May 31 after serving the Duluth community for more than three decades. The fondue restaurant is one of several recognizable metro Atlanta eateries to shut down this year amid economic pressures and changing dining habits. Other recent closures include West Egg Cafe, Daddy D’z BBQ Joynt, Suite Food Lounge and multiple Tin Lizzy’s locations.



Another longtime metro Atlanta restaurant is preparing to serve its final meal.

The Melting Pot announced this week that its Duluth location will permanently close Sunday, May 31, ending a run that began in December 1990.

What we know:

In a social media post, the family-owned restaurant thanked customers for supporting the business for more than 30 years.

Credit: Melting Pot IG

The Duluth location plans to mark its final days with a "Final Dip Celebration Weekend" featuring a special dining experience, keepsakes, a memory wall and what the restaurant described as "plenty of fondue-filled memories."

The company said its other metro Atlanta locations in Roswell, Kennesaw and Midtown Atlanta will remain open.

More familiar restaurants disappearing

Big picture view:

The Melting Pot’s closure comes during a difficult year for Atlanta’s restaurant industry, with several high-profile eateries and neighborhood favorites shutting down across the metro area.

Among the biggest names to close in the last couple of years was West Egg Cafe, a longtime Westside brunch destination known for packed weekend crowds, chicken biscuits and Southern comfort food.

Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt also closed after serving smoked barbecue near Grant Park for more than 30 years, while Suite Food Lounge announced the end of its roughly 13-year run downtown.

RELATED: Atlanta says goodbye to several iconic restaurants faced with soaring costs

Other notable closures include:

Why restaurants are struggling

What they're saying:

Industry experts say restaurants across metro Atlanta continue facing mounting financial challenges.

Rising food costs, higher wages, insurance increases and expensive leases have all put pressure on operators. Many restaurants are also dealing with tighter consumer spending and changing entertainment habits as customers dine out less frequently.

Some areas, particularly fast-growing dining hubs like West Midtown, are also experiencing increased competition and market saturation.

Even with the growing number of closures, Atlanta’s restaurant scene remains one of the busiest in the Southeast, with new concepts continuing to open across the region.

Still, for many longtime customers, the loss of familiar gathering spots like The Melting Pot feels personal — especially for restaurants that spent decades hosting birthdays, anniversaries, prom dinners and celebrations for generations of families.