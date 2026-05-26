Georgia fans pick final resting places at stadiums

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The Brief A new survey found Georgia sports fans would most want their ashes scattered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. College football powerhouses and iconic Atlanta venues dominated the rankings, including Sanford Stadium and Truist Park. The poll also revealed many fans see stadiums as emotional landmarks tied to family memories, identity and tradition.



For some Georgia sports fans, team loyalty apparently lasts forever.

A new survey from SportsbookReview.com asked more than 3,000 sports fans across the country a surprisingly personal question: If you could choose a stadium for your ashes to be scattered, where would it be?

In Georgia, the answers ranged from iconic pro sports venues in Atlanta to one of college football’s most sacred grounds in Athens.

Atlanta venues dominate Georgia rankings

What we know:

Topping the list for Georgia fans was Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC.

The survey described the stadium as a symbol of Atlanta’s emergence as a global sports city, with fans drawn to its massive retractable roof and big-event atmosphere.

Coming in second was State Farm Arena, where fans of the Atlanta Hawks said they feel connected to the city’s basketball culture through rebuilding seasons and playoff runs alike.

Credit: State Farm Arena

Third on the list was Sanford Stadium, home of the Georgia Bulldogs football. The survey noted the appeal of "between the hedges," where decades of tradition, rivalries and national championship memories have created an emotional connection for generations of fans.

University of Georgia Sanford Football Stadium, aerial view. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rounding out Georgia’s top choices was Truist Park, where Braves fans still celebrate memories from the team’s 2021 World Series title.

Fans in nearby states had different picks

The survey found regional sports culture heavily influenced the choices.

In Alabama, fans leaned toward legendary college football cathedrals like Bryant-Denny Stadium. In Tennessee, college football venues also ranked high, reflecting the South’s deep-rooted SEC traditions.

Meanwhile, fans in larger cities outside the South gravitated toward iconic professional stadiums, including Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium.

New Yorkers bucked the outdoor trend altogether, with many choosing Madison Square Garden over traditional stadiums.

More than just sports

What they're saying:

The poll dug deeper into why fans feel so attached to stadiums.

About 26% said emotional memories tied to family, friends or childhood drove their decision, while 25% pointed to lifelong loyalty to a team. Others described stadiums as a "second home" or a major part of their identity.

The survey also uncovered some amusingly dedicated behavior from fans. Nearly one in four respondents said they would consider scattering ashes at a stadium even if it was not technically allowed. And if given the choice, almost two-thirds said they would pick the field or court itself as the final spot.

James Bisson, editor-in-chief of SportsbookReview.com, said the findings show sports venues have become far more than places to watch games.

"What we’re seeing here isn’t just about fandom - it’s about memory, identity, and belonging," Bisson said. "For many people, these venues represent a constant in their lives."