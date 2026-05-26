Tuesday weather: Stormy pattern keeps soggy weather in metro Atlanta

The Brief Metro Atlanta is headed for another round of afternoon and evening storms Tuesday, with flooding remaining a concern after days of heavy rain. Some areas have picked up more than 5 inches of rain over the past week, while additional downpours could create a messy evening commute. Rain chances briefly ease Wednesday and Thursday before storm activity ramps back up heading into the weekend.



Metro Atlanta is getting another gloomy and stormy day Tuesday as a stubborn wet weather pattern continues across north Georgia.

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According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, the region has already seen several rounds of soaking rain over the past week, with some neighborhoods measuring more than 5 to 6 inches of rainfall.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than an inch of rain fell within the last 24 hours alone.

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While Tuesday morning started with lighter showers and temperatures near 70 degrees, the weather will become much more active later in the day.

Afternoon storms could slow the commute

Rain chances are expected to surge during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing another round of downpours and thunderstorms to metro Atlanta.

Drivers are being urged to use caution during the evening commute because heavy rain could reduce visibility and create flooding on roadways.

Motorists should not to drive through flooded streets as flash flooding remains one of the biggest concerns with this weather pattern.

A few stronger storms with gusty winds are also possible, though the threat for widespread severe weather appears lower than earlier in the holiday weekend.

Breakout forecast 🌧️⛈️

🌦️ Tuesday:

Cloudy, humid and stormy with highs near 80 degrees. Heavy afternoon rain and thunderstorms could create travel problems and localized flooding.

⛅ Wednesday:

A brief break in the nonstop rain pattern. Scattered showers and storms remain possible, but coverage should be lower.

🌤️ Thursday:

Warm and humid with a few afternoon storms. Rain chances remain lower than earlier in the week.

⛈️ Friday:

Storm chances ramp back up with periods of heavy rain possible again by afternoon and evening.

🌧️ Saturday:

Potentially the soggiest day of the upcoming weekend with widespread showers and storms expected.

🌤️ Sunday into Monday:

Conditions gradually improve with fewer storms and slightly cooler temperatures settling into north Georgia.

Temperatures stay seasonable

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures are expected to remain close to normal for late May, generally topping out around the upper 70s to low 80s through the week.

The wet pattern should slowly ease early next week as rain chances begin to trend lower, according to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team.