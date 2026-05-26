Atlanta not best or worst place to raise a family, study says

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The Brief Atlanta ranked 41st in WalletHub’s new list of the best U.S. cities to raise a family in 2026. Atlanta scored especially well for family fun and affordability but struggled in health, safety and socio-economic rankings. Augusta landed near the bottom of the national rankings at No. 172 overall.



Families looking for the best place to settle down may want to keep Atlanta on their radar — at least according to a new national study.

What we know:

Personal finance website WalletHub released its 2026 rankings for the best and worst cities to raise a family, comparing more than 180 cities across dozens of categories including schools, affordability, safety, recreation and economic stability.

And while Atlanta did not crack the national top 10, the city still earned a strong showing overall, landing at No. 41 nationwide.

Atlanta shines in fun and affordability

What we know:

The study found Atlanta’s biggest strengths were entertainment, recreation and cost-related categories.

Atlanta ranked 12th in the nation for "family fun," thanks to its parks, attractions, sports culture and entertainment options.

WalletHub’s methodology included factors such as museums, playgrounds, recreation opportunities, sporting events, walkability and weather.

The city also performed well in affordability, ranking 23rd overall in that category.

That combination helped Atlanta outperform several major cities, including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Miami.

Areas where Atlanta struggled

The other side:

Despite the strong overall finish, Atlanta’s rankings were dragged down by weaker scores in health, safety and socio-economic categories.

The city ranked 127th nationally for health and safety and an even lower 154th for socio-economic factors.

Those measurements included crime rates, poverty levels, unemployment, wealth gaps and family stability indicators.

Atlanta’s education and child care ranking came in at a more middle-of-the-pack No. 48 nationally.

Georgia cities split in rankings

Why you should care:

While Atlanta placed comfortably in the upper quarter nationally, Augusta ranked near the bottom at No. 172 overall.

The report found Augusta struggled particularly in affordability and socio-economic measurements.

Meanwhile, several Southern cities performed surprisingly well.

Charleston ranked eighth overall nationally, while Raleigh landed at No. 38 and Huntsville came in at No. 50.

The best and worst cities in America

Big picture view:

According to WalletHub, the best city in America to raise a family this year was Fremont, followed by Overland Park and Irvine.

Researchers said those cities stood out because of strong schools, low poverty levels, low crime and high household incomes.

At the bottom of the rankings was Detroit, which finished last among the 182 cities studied.

The report also highlighted some eye-opening comparisons nationwide:

Las Vegas had the most playgrounds per capita.

Memphis had the highest violent crime rate.

Columbia posted the nation’s highest median family income adjusted for cost of living.

WalletHub analysts said migration patterns continue shifting as families search for a balance between affordability, opportunity and quality of life.