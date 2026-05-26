Storm cleanup continues after wet Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Severe storms across metro Atlanta and North Georgia downed trees, caused power outages and triggered flood concerns over the Memorial Day weekend. Georgia Power crews worked Tuesday morning to restore service after a tree fell near Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta. Thunderstorms also caused two ground stops Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, contributing to travel delays.



Residents returning to work after the Memorial Day weekend faced wet roads, downed trees and potential travel delays Tuesday morning after storms swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

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Crews were working early Tuesday morning in southeast Atlanta near Humphries Drive and Holly Drive, just off Jonesboro Road south of Cleveland Avenue, where a tree fell and blocked the roadway. Georgia Power crews remained on scene Monday morning trying to restore electricity to about 30 affected customers.

Workers brought in a replacement power pole, which officials said could slow restoration efforts. The road remained closed while crews continued repairs.

Multiple trees reported down

The fallen tree in southeast Atlanta was one of several reported across the city during days of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday. Another tree blocked part of East Rock Springs Road in northeast Atlanta earlier Monday, while a tree on Wells Drive in southwest Atlanta fell onto a house Sunday.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team said storms repeatedly moved through the Atlanta metro area and North Georgia throughout the holiday weekend, leaving saturated ground and dangerous driving conditions.

Airport delays reported

The storms also disrupted flights Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where two separate ground stops were issued because of thunderstorms. Airport traffic was moving normally again Tuesday morning.

Drivers heading back to work were urged to slow down because of wet pavement and the possibility of a difficult morning commute.