Gas Dash launches on-demand fueling in metro Atlanta

The Brief Looking for a new way to fill up your tank? A DeKalb County gas delivery app called Gas Dash lets you order fuel with just a few clicks on your phone. The 24-hour service delivers premium, unleaded, or diesel fuel directly to your home, job or local shopping centers. The local launch comes on Monday as AAA reports metro Atlanta gas prices have jumped to an average of more than $4 per gallon.



A new mobile application is changing how drivers fill up their vehicles by delivering fuel directly to parked cars across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The mobile service is called Gas Dash. The company operates as an app-based, convenient gas delivery service that functions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.

The service delivers premium, unleaded, and diesel fuel directly to customers wherever they are parked. CEO Rusty Spivey Jr. explained that the mobile option removes the need to visit a traditional gas station.

"We deliver gas in all forms; premium, unleaded, diesel, anywhere you are, we’re on call 24 hours a day/7days a week," Spivey said.

Spivey added that drivers can order fuel regardless of their location or the hour. "Anywhere you are, your home, the hospital, your job, Walmart, at Target, you don’t feel like going to the gas station in bad weather," Spivey said.

What we don't know:

The company has not released an exact calendar date for when the mobile service will officially launch its operations in its next target market.

It remains unverified how many total drivers the company currently employs in metro Atlanta.

By the numbers:

According to data provided by AAA on Monday, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in metro Atlanta has reached $4.031 per gallon.

In late April, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded sat lower at $3.63.

The backstory:

Company leaders acknowledge that cost is the main topic that customers bring up when learning about mobile fueling.

"We know one thing that people always address with our business, they’re concerned about the money, the money, the money…" Director of Operations Kyle Saunders said.

Saunders explained that the business model is designed to keep fuel prices affordable, so buyers only have to worry about a baseline delivery charge. "We had to figure out how we can get gas at a cheaper price for us. That way, clients and customers don’t have to pay more, and you’re simply paying the convenience fee," Saunders said.

What you can do:

To use the service, customers must first download the mobile application. Saunders noted that the ordering process is built to mirror standard mobile food delivery apps.

"It’s very, very simple. It’s as simple as you ordering food," Saunders said. "You go in there and click on which gas you want. You literally put in how many gallons you want delivered and that’s it. We’re on our way."

The application is fully active in Atlanta, and company officials confirmed that Orlando is the next city scheduled for expansion. To support the current local footprint, the business is actively hiring additional drivers to service the metro Atlanta area.

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