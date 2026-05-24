DUI arrests, fatal crashes during Memorial Day holiday weekend

The Brief The Georgia Department of Public Safety has recorded 100 DUI arrests as enforcement totals jumped into the triple digits overnight. Law enforcement pulled over more than 230 drivers for distracted driving and issued just under 300 citations for seat belt violations. On state waterways, a 7-year-old child was hospitalized with a leg injury after being thrown from a personal watercraft on Lake Hartwell.



The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released its first rounds of traffic safety data for the ongoing 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period, revealing that enforcement numbers surged overnight.

Statewide traffic enforcement data

What we know:

State troopers are out in full force enforcing traffic laws statewide to keep holiday travelers safe. According to the latest data released by the agency today, law enforcement has logged 100 DUI arrests.

In addition to impaired driving arrests, troopers pulled over more than 230 drivers for driving distracted. Officials also issued just under 300 citations for seat belt violations across the state. Authorities are urging all motorists to buckle up, put their phones down, and give themselves extra travel time, reminding the public that safety starts with the driver.

Fatal crashes and DUI accidents

What we know:

As of Sunday morning, DPS has counted six fatal crashes across the state of Georgia. Officials noted it remains unclear at this time if any of those specific fatal incidents involved impaired drivers.

However, troopers have already responded to 12 separate traffic crashes involving individuals who were driving under the influence.

Waterway incidents and Lake Hartwell crash

State game wardens have also released their first round of incident numbers for Georgia's waterways this holiday weekend. In Gainesville, at least one person was injured following a boating incident. Authorities also reported one boating under the influence incident.

Separately, on Lake Hartwell, a 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital yesterday afternoon after sustaining a leg injury. The child was injured after being thrown from a personal watercraft. The 18-year-old operator of the watercraft was cited by authorities for an unregistered vessel and a lack of boating education. Game wardens confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the Lake Hartwell incident.