Man tried to kidnap 10-year-old boy on Springbrook Trail: warrants

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The Brief A 69-year-old man faces kidnapping charges after police say he tried to lure a child into his truck on Springbrook Trail. The 10-year-old boy managed to break free and run away after the suspect tried to push him toward the vehicle. Cobb County authorities are warning parents to supervise their children closely and reinforce safety lessons as summer begins.



A 69-year-old man remains jailed without bond after authorities say he attempted to forcefully push a 10-year-old boy into his truck the evening of May 14 in Smyrna.

What we know:

A warrant shows Jean Bellony, 69, tried to entice a 10-year-old boy with ice cups at an apartment complex on Springbrook Trail.

While the child held the cups, Bellony allegedly grabbed him by the shoulder and pushed his back toward a vehicle. Court documents note the child broke the grip and ran away crying.

What they're saying:

An apartment resident heard the family yelling at the man, asking why he was touching the boy and trying to put him in the car.

"Everybody should look out, for everybody's children," the neighbor said. "Like, if you see someone trying to hurt or harm a child, you should step in and say something."

Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith urges parents to re-emphasize safety rules since summer break means more children are playing outside.

Smith stated that children who feel approached by someone unsafe should immediately report it to a trusted, responsible adult. Authorities advise that children play in groups and remain supervised.

What we don't know:

While Bellony is held without bond on charges of kidnapping and cruelty to children, it is unknown if he made any statements to investigators.